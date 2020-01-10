Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire on the Mountain: Mountain Home AFB Fire Department

    UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Danielle Charmichael 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Spot depicting the Mountain Home Air Force Base Fire Department conducting a burn exercise on October 1, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 11.20.2020 17:06
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 773563
    VIRIN: 201001-F-EN152-0005
    Filename: DOD_108072580
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire on the Mountain: Mountain Home AFB Fire Department, by SrA Danielle Charmichael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    fire
    firefighter
    burn
    civil engineer
    firetruck
    aircraft
    exercise
    Mountain Home Air Force Base
    burn house
    366th Fighter Wing

