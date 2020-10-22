Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pfc. Thomas Mello

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Randall Whiteman 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, practice marksmanship fundamentals with their M16A4 service rifle on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 23, 2020. Recruits spend a week learning and practicing marksmanship fundamentals before shooting live rounds the following week. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Randall D. Whiteman)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2020
    Parris Island
    Recruit Training

