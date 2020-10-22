Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, practice marksmanship fundamentals with their M16A4 service rifle on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 23, 2020. Recruits spend a week learning and practicing marksmanship fundamentals before shooting live rounds the following week. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Randall D. Whiteman)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2020 16:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|773559
|VIRIN:
|201022-M-IM996-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108072536
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pfc. Thomas Mello, by LCpl Randall Whiteman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT