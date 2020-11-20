Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Atlantic Area holiday message to the field

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2020

    Video by Senior Chief Petty Officer Sara Muir 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Vice Adm. Steven Poulin, commander, Coast Guard Atlantic Area, and Master Chief Petty Officer Devin Spencer, command master chief Atlantic Area, share their thoughts on regional efforts and celebrating this holiday season, Nov. 20, 2020, from Portsmouth, Virginia.

    Despite the pandemic, It's been a tough year. Most of us have gone through periods of isolation or lockdown as well as a consistent demand for Coast Guard operations. COVID has changed the way many of us recharge and socialize. Winter and the holidays are historically a time to recharge and renew. While some celebrations may be modified, we encourage crews to take this time with their loved ones to do just that. Please continue to make smart choices that reduce risk as you celebrate, whether next week or after; as we know, some must stand the watch.

    If you are considering travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, consider the CDC guidelines: https://bit.ly/CDCThx

    Our heartfelt gratitude to all our personnel, their families, and our communities for their ongoing effort and support.

    U.S. Coast Guard video by Senior Chief Petty Officer Sara Muir

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Atlantic Area holiday message to the field, by SCPO Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

