OS2 Murray - Pittsburgh Steelers Virtual Sideline Experience

OS2 John Murray and his family are dedicated Pittsburgh Steelers fans. They participated in an exclusive virtual sideline experience with Steelers Nation, where they were surprised by 4-time Super Bowl Champion and Vietnam Veteran, Rocky Bleier.
|11.15.2020
|11.20.2020 15:13
|Video Productions
|773551
|201115-N-RB168-1001
|DOD_108072401
|00:01:35
|STEUBENVILLE, OH, US
|0
|0
|0
