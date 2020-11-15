OS2 Murray - Pittsburgh Steelers Virtual Sideline Experience

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STEUBENVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    OS2 John Murray and his family are dedicated Pittsburgh Steelers fans. They participated in an exclusive virtual sideline experience with Steelers Nation, where they were surprised by 4-time Super Bowl Champion and Vietnam Veteran, Rocky Bleier.

    Date Taken: 11.15.2020
    Date Posted: 11.20.2020 15:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 773551
    VIRIN: 201115-N-RB168-1001
    Filename: DOD_108072401
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: STEUBENVILLE, OH, US 

    #SaluteToService #ForgedByTheSea #USNavy #NavySailor #NavyRecruiter #SteelersNation

