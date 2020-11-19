Several government departments work together at the Operation Warp Speed headquarters in Washington,. Nov. 13, 2020. Operation Warp Speed is a joint effort by several U.S. government components and public partnerships to facilitate the development, manufacture and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics.
Video by Elijah Light
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2020 13:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|773534
|VIRIN:
|201119-D-CU193-745
|Filename:
|DOD_108072208
|Length:
|00:10:11
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Operation Warp Speed Headquarters, by Elijah Light, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
