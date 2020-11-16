Army Flight Paramedics And Veterinarians Train With K9 Teams

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Army Maj. Robert Miller, commander of the 994th Medical Detachment Veterinary Services Support, elaborates on recent Blackhawk cold/hot load medical evacuation familiarization training at Al Jaber Airbase, Kuwait, November 16, 2020. Army Staff Sgt. Chase Isenberger, a flight paramedic in the Wisconsin National Guard attached to G Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, and Air Force Staff Sgt. Edwin Alexander Argueta-Hernandez, military working dog handler, with the 407th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron share why the training was important to them. (Video by Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Luke Wilson)