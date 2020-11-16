Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Flight Paramedics And Veterinarians Train With K9 Teams

    KUWAIT

    11.16.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Luke Wilson 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Army Maj. Robert Miller, commander of the 994th Medical Detachment Veterinary Services Support, elaborates on recent Blackhawk cold/hot load medical evacuation familiarization training at Al Jaber Airbase, Kuwait, November 16, 2020. Army Staff Sgt. Chase Isenberger, a flight paramedic in the Wisconsin National Guard attached to G Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, and Air Force Staff Sgt. Edwin Alexander Argueta-Hernandez, military working dog handler, with the 407th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron share why the training was important to them. (Video by Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Luke Wilson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2020
    Date Posted: 11.20.2020 13:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 773530
    VIRIN: 201116-A-ET561-160
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108072174
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: KW
    Hometown: ANCHORAGE, AK, US
    Hometown: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
    Hometown: NORMAN, OK, US
    Hometown: ORFORDVILLE, WI, US
    Hometown: TULSA, OK, US
    Hometown: WAYNESBORO, VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Flight Paramedics And Veterinarians Train With K9 Teams, by SSG Luke Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MEDEVAC
    Wisconsin National Guard
    Blackhawk
    Veterinarian
    Paramedic
    Army Reserve
    Kuwait
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    Military Working Dog
    K9
    CJTF-OIR

