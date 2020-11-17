Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chemical Fury B-Roll Package

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Josiah Brown and Airman 1st Class Sophia Robello

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll of the 317th Airlift Wing's exercise "Chemical Fury." The exercise tested the readiness and ability of 317th Airmen to operate during chemical warfare.

