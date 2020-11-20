Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Assured Positioning, Navigation and Timing/Space Cross-Functional Team

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.20.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Army Futures Command

    This video illustrates how the Assured Positioning, Navigation and Timing and Long Range Precision Fires Cross Functional Teams, along with their partners, are enhancing the Army's Sensor to Shooter process.

    (Produced by Caitlin O'Neill)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2020
    Date Posted: 11.20.2020 12:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 773520
    VIRIN: 201120-A-XX000-0001
    Filename: DOD_108072090
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Assured Positioning, Navigation and Timing/Space Cross-Functional Team, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Assured Positioning
    Navigation and Timing/Space Cross-Functional Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT