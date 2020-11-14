3rd Medical Command (FWD) COVID Warnings and Mitigations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



3rd Medical Command (Forward) Desert Medics Commander Col. Jennifer Marrast-Host and Command Sgt. Maj. Donald Marr bring an experienced and intentional perspective to the COVID fight from Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, November 14, 2020.

By adhering to safety standards coupled with everyone looking out for each other we will win this war against this enemy. (Video by Staff Sgt. Luke Wilson)