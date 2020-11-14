3rd Medical Command (Forward) Desert Medics Commander Col. Jennifer Marrast-Host and Command Sgt. Maj. Donald Marr bring an experienced and intentional perspective to the COVID fight from Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, November 14, 2020.
By adhering to safety standards coupled with everyone looking out for each other we will win this war against this enemy. (Video by Staff Sgt. Luke Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2020 13:41
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|773519
|VIRIN:
|201114-A-ET561-057
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108072089
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 3rd Medical Command (FWD) COVID Warnings and Mitigations, by SSG Luke Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
