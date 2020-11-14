Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Medical Command (FWD) COVID Warnings and Mitigations

    KUWAIT

    11.14.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Luke Wilson 

    U.S. Army Central   

    3rd Medical Command (Forward) Desert Medics Commander Col. Jennifer Marrast-Host and Command Sgt. Maj. Donald Marr bring an experienced and intentional perspective to the COVID fight from Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, November 14, 2020.
    By adhering to safety standards coupled with everyone looking out for each other we will win this war against this enemy. (Video by Staff Sgt. Luke Wilson)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2020
    Date Posted: 11.20.2020 13:41
    Category: PSA
