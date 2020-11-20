V Corps establishes its forward headquarters in Poland

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



POZNAN, POLAND – The Polish Ministry of Defence and the U.S. Army’s V Corps held an establishment ceremony for the V Corps Headquarters (Forward), November 20 in Poznan, Poland. The establishment of the V Corps Headquarters (Forward) in Poland provides a command and control headquarters needed for the Army to fulfill requirements of the National Defense Strategy. The V Corps headquarters, located at Ft. Knox, KY will consist of approximately 635 Soldiers, of which up to approximately 200 could support the headquarters forward in Europe on a rotational basis.