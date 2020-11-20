Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V Corps establishes its forward headquarters in Poland

    POZNAN, POLAND

    11.20.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Scott Longstreet 

    V Corps

    POZNAN, POLAND – The Polish Ministry of Defence and the U.S. Army’s V Corps held an establishment ceremony for the V Corps Headquarters (Forward), November 20 in Poznan, Poland. The establishment of the V Corps Headquarters (Forward) in Poland provides a command and control headquarters needed for the Army to fulfill requirements of the National Defense Strategy. The V Corps headquarters, located at Ft. Knox, KY will consist of approximately 635 Soldiers, of which up to approximately 200 could support the headquarters forward in Europe on a rotational basis.

    Date Taken: 11.20.2020
    Date Posted: 11.20.2020
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 773510
    VIRIN: 201120-A-BH298-961
    PIN: 1034
    Filename: DOD_108072068
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: POZNAN, PL 
    Hometown: FORT KNOX, KY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, V Corps establishes its forward headquarters in Poland, by SSG Scott Longstreet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    V Corps

