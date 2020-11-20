POZNAN, POLAND – The Polish Ministry of Defence and the U.S. Army’s V Corps held an establishment ceremony for the V Corps Headquarters (Forward), November 20 in Poznan, Poland. The establishment of the V Corps Headquarters (Forward) in Poland provides a command and control headquarters needed for the Army to fulfill requirements of the National Defense Strategy. The V Corps headquarters, located at Ft. Knox, KY will consist of approximately 635 Soldiers, of which up to approximately 200 could support the headquarters forward in Europe on a rotational basis.
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2020 12:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|773510
|VIRIN:
|201120-A-BH298-961
|PIN:
|1034
|Filename:
|DOD_108072068
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
|Hometown:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, V Corps establishes its forward headquarters in Poland, by SSG Scott Longstreet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT