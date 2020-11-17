Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Kirtland honors American Indian/Alaskan Native Heritage month

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kiana Pearson 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. David S. Miller, 377th Air Base Wing commander, honors the contributions of Native Americans in honor of American Indian/Alaskan Native heritage month on Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Nov. 16, 2020.
    (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Kiana Pearson)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2020
    Date Posted: 11.20.2020 11:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 773508
    VIRIN: 201117-F-AR051-848
    Filename: DOD_108072057
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 

    TAGS

    navajo
    code talker
    Big Base Bigger Mission
    Team Kirtland
    AIAN month
    American Indian/Alaskan Native heritage month

