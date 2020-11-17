U.S. Air Force Col. David S. Miller, 377th Air Base Wing commander, honors the contributions of Native Americans in honor of American Indian/Alaskan Native heritage month on Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Nov. 16, 2020.
(U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Kiana Pearson)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2020 11:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|773508
|VIRIN:
|201117-F-AR051-848
|Filename:
|DOD_108072057
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Team Kirtland honors American Indian/Alaskan Native Heritage month, by SrA Kiana Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT