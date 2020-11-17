Military Family Appreciation Month

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Henry Edwards III, 33rd Fighter Wing executive officer, and his kids Aiden and Jaxon, speak about how the military impacts their lives November 17, 2020. The month of November is dedicated to the family members of those who serve and the support they give to ensure our Airmen are able to execute the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)
Date Taken:
|11.17.2020
Date Posted:
|11.20.2020 11:05
