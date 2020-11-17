Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Family Appreciation Month

    11.17.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Henry Edwards III, 33rd Fighter Wing executive officer, and his kids Aiden and Jaxon, speak about how the military impacts their lives November 17, 2020. The month of November is dedicated to the family members of those who serve and the support they give to ensure our Airmen are able to execute the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)

    This work, Military Family Appreciation Month, by SrA Heather LeVeille, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    kids
    family
    military family month
    33rd fighter wing

