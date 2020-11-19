Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Co. B, 2-135th GSAB, Nebraska National Guard crew shout out for Nebraska Cornhuskers flyover

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2020

    Video by Sgt. Lisa Crawford 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers with Bravo Company, 2nd of the 135th General Support Aviation Battalion, (Co. B, 2-135th GSAB) introduce themselves and conduct a practice flyover session before their official CH-47 Chinook helicopter flyover of Memorial Stadium scheduled for Nov. 21, 2020, for the Nebraska Cornhuskers football game against the University of Illinois. During the practice flyover on Nov. 19, 2020, the helicopter crew was able to honor Sgt. Ivan Messersmith, a Nebraska Army National Guard Soldier with Bravo Company and a University of Nebraska-Lincoln student, who recently passed away. A memorial graphic was displayed on the stadium's video board as the dual Chinook helicopters completed their flyover practice. (Nebraska National Guard video by Sgt. Lisa Crawford)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2020
    Date Posted: 11.20.2020 10:19
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 773485
    VIRIN: 201119-Z-QR920-001
    Filename: DOD_108071912
    Length: 00:03:36
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US 
    Hometown: GRAND ISLAND, NE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Co. B, 2-135th GSAB, Nebraska National Guard crew shout out for Nebraska Cornhuskers flyover, by SGT Lisa Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nebraska

