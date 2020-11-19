Co. B, 2-135th GSAB, Nebraska National Guard crew shout out for Nebraska Cornhuskers flyover

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers with Bravo Company, 2nd of the 135th General Support Aviation Battalion, (Co. B, 2-135th GSAB) introduce themselves and conduct a practice flyover session before their official CH-47 Chinook helicopter flyover of Memorial Stadium scheduled for Nov. 21, 2020, for the Nebraska Cornhuskers football game against the University of Illinois. During the practice flyover on Nov. 19, 2020, the helicopter crew was able to honor Sgt. Ivan Messersmith, a Nebraska Army National Guard Soldier with Bravo Company and a University of Nebraska-Lincoln student, who recently passed away. A memorial graphic was displayed on the stadium's video board as the dual Chinook helicopters completed their flyover practice. (Nebraska National Guard video by Sgt. Lisa Crawford)