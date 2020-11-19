Grayhawk Perkins, a New Orleans-born Native American of Choctaw and Houma Nation descent, spoke at Keesler Air Force Base on the 19th of November 2020.
Perkins educated Air Force members about traditional and contemporary Native American culture of the Southeast through his stories and songs
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2020 09:56
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|773480
|VIRIN:
|201119-F-GH505-059
|Filename:
|DOD_108071898
|Length:
|00:26:55
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Greyhawk Perkins Live at Keesler Air Force Base Part 2/2, by Andrew Whitman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT