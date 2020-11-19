Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Greyhawk Perkins Live at Keesler Air Force Base Part 2/2

    UNITED STATES

    11.19.2020

    Video by Andrew Whitman 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Grayhawk Perkins, a New Orleans-born Native American of Choctaw and Houma Nation descent, spoke at Keesler Air Force Base on the 19th of November 2020.
    Perkins educated Air Force members about traditional and contemporary Native American culture of the Southeast through his stories and songs

    Date Taken: 11.19.2020
    Date Posted: 11.20.2020 09:56
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:26:55
    Location: US

