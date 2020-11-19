ARRC certifies as NATO’s warfighting corps during LOLE20 3 of 3

Multinational troops participate in Exercise Loyal Leda 2020, a key NATO exercise to validate and certify the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps as NATO’s warfighting corps at readiness. The computer aided exercise tested the Corps’ ability to operate with multinational divisions under command and control up to 120,000 troops across the full spectrum of military operations. Exercise concluded, after a ceremony in South Cereny, United Kingdom, Nov. 19, 2020. (Video footage by British Army Sgt. Pau Shaw and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Elvis Umanzor)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2020 08:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|773465
|VIRIN:
|201119-A-TN552-003
|Filename:
|DOD_108071760
|Length:
|00:09:31
|Location:
|GLS, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
