Marion Whicker, a member of the Senior Executive Service, explains the components of ancillary vaccine COVID-19 kits. Operation Warp Speed is a joint effort by several U.S. government components and public partnerships to facilitate the development, manufacture and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics.
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2020 07:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|773464
|VIRIN:
|201119-D-CU193-197
|Filename:
|DOD_108071755
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Operation Warp Speed Small Ancillary Kit Description Overhead Shot, by Elijah Light, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT