ARRC certifies as NATO’s warfighting corps during LOLE20 2 of 3

Interviews with U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Roger L. Cloutier Jr., commander of the Allied Land Command in Izmir, Turkey; British Army Lt. Col. Christian Hulme, an Evaluation Team leader from LANDCOM; and U.S. Army Maj. Billy Don Blue III, an Enterprise, Alabama, native. the Analysis and Reporting Team chief from LANDCOM, during Exercise Loyal Leda 2020 in the South Cerney, United Kingdom. LOLE20 was a key NATO exercise to validate and certify the Gloucester based ARRC as NATO’s warfighting corps at full operational readiness, capable to command up to 120,000 multinational troops across a full spectrum of military operations.