ARRC certifies as NATO’s warfighting corps during LOLE20 1 of 3

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/773462" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Interviews with Italian Army Maj. Gen. Lorenzo D’Addario, Allied Rapid Reaction Corps deputy commander; U.S. Army Col. James P. Smith, a Casper, Wyoming, native and the U.S. deputy senior national representative at the ARRC; and U.S. Air Force Maj. Luke Reardon, a Grangeville, Idaho, native and an operations officer for ARRC’s Air Operations Coordination Centre, during Exercise Loyal Leda 2020 in the South Cerney, United Kingdom.