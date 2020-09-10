Alexander Kwong, the Digital Virtual Training Environment (DVTE) Team Lead, participates in an interview about the DVTE on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 9th, 2020. The DVTE is a deployable laptop suite that can be used to create virtual battle spaces for a variety of training purposes. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Carla O)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2020 02:06
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|773412
|VIRIN:
|201009-M-QT612-859
|Filename:
|DOD_108071512
|Length:
|00:05:44
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
This work, Click and Shoot, by Cpl Carla O, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
