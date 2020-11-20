U.S. Marines Corps Lance Cpl. Kevin Landis and Lance Cpl. Angela Bass, military police officers with Camp Courtney Post Marshall Office give advice on drinking responsibly on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan Nov. 20, 2020. Alcohol Related incidents tarnish reputations of service members and can be prevent by planning and utilization of the resources available. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2020 00:11
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|773409
|VIRIN:
|201120-M-XF490-244
|PIN:
|773409
|Filename:
|DOD_108071186
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Drinking Responsibly - A Military Police Officer's Perspective, by LCpl Natalie Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT