Drinking Responsibly - A Military Police Officer's Perspective

U.S. Marines Corps Lance Cpl. Kevin Landis and Lance Cpl. Angela Bass, military police officers with Camp Courtney Post Marshall Office give advice on drinking responsibly on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan Nov. 20, 2020. Alcohol Related incidents tarnish reputations of service members and can be prevent by planning and utilization of the resources available. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood)