Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Drinking Responsibly - A Military Police Officer's Perspective

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.20.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines Corps Lance Cpl. Kevin Landis and Lance Cpl. Angela Bass, military police officers with Camp Courtney Post Marshall Office give advice on drinking responsibly on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan Nov. 20, 2020. Alcohol Related incidents tarnish reputations of service members and can be prevent by planning and utilization of the resources available. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2020
    Date Posted: 11.20.2020 00:11
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 773409
    VIRIN: 201120-M-XF490-244
    PIN: 773409
    Filename: DOD_108071186
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drinking Responsibly - A Military Police Officer's Perspective, by LCpl Natalie Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    III Marine Expeditionary Force
    PMO
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    III MEF
    ARI
    Not 1 Drop

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT