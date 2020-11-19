Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Virtual LEGO Event Promo Video, Version 2

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2020

    Video by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    A video created for social media to promote the Hampton Roads Naval Museum's 2021 Virtual LEGO Brick by Brick shipbuilding event. The video was created using organic b-roll video, along with photos and graphics. For 2021, the museum is hosting their popular build at home LEGO ship model category and a design a LEGO ship using LEGO MLCAD software. Submissions for their Virtual LEGO event are due by 5pm on Sunday, January 31, 2021; details can be found at www.history.navy.mil/hrnm. (US Navy Video by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 11.19.2020
    Date Posted: 11.19.2020 22:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 773407
    VIRIN: 201119-N-TG517-114
    Filename: DOD_108071026
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US
    Hometown: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
    Hometown: WASHINGTON, DC, US

    Museum

    Navy Outreach

    Vietnam War

    STEM

    Norfolk

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Navy Family

    LEGO

    757

    Navy MWR

    Science Technology Engineering and Math

    Navy Museum

    Museum Exhibit

    Museum Gallery

    U.S. Navy in Vietnam

    Virtual Event

