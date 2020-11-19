2021 Virtual LEGO Event Promo Video, Version 2

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/773407" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A video created for social media to promote the Hampton Roads Naval Museum's 2021 Virtual LEGO Brick by Brick shipbuilding event. The video was created using organic b-roll video, along with photos and graphics. For 2021, the museum is hosting their popular build at home LEGO ship model category and a design a LEGO ship using LEGO MLCAD software. Submissions for their Virtual LEGO event are due by 5pm on Sunday, January 31, 2021; details can be found at www.history.navy.mil/hrnm. (US Navy Video by Max Lonzanida/Released).