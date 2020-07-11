Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    60-Second Service Member: 137th SOW Tech. Sgt. Kayla Castagnetta

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Alex Kaelke 

    137th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Oklahoma Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Kayla Castagnetta, an Airman from the 137th Special Operations Wing (137th SOW), is the only qualified Airman at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base in Oklahoma City who can conduct hearing tests, which are necessary for our Airmen deploying overseas, at the 137th Special Operations Medical Group. However, her contributions go further. She also works as the only administrator for the 137th SOW recruiting office. So not only does she help Airmen deploy, she helps create them as well.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 60-Second Service Member: 137th SOW Tech. Sgt. Kayla Castagnetta, by SrA Alex Kaelke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

