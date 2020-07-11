60-Second Service Member: 137th SOW Tech. Sgt. Kayla Castagnetta

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Oklahoma Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Kayla Castagnetta, an Airman from the 137th Special Operations Wing (137th SOW), is the only qualified Airman at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base in Oklahoma City who can conduct hearing tests, which are necessary for our Airmen deploying overseas, at the 137th Special Operations Medical Group. However, her contributions go further. She also works as the only administrator for the 137th SOW recruiting office. So not only does she help Airmen deploy, she helps create them as well.