60-Second Service Member: 137th SOW Tech. Sgt. Kayla Castagnetta

Oklahoma Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Kayla Castagnetta, an Airman from the 137th Special Operations Wing (137th SOW), is the only qualified Airman at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base in Oklahoma City who can conduct hearing tests, which are necessary for our Airmen deploying overseas, at the 137th Special Operations Medical Group. However, her contributions go further. She also works as the only administrator for the 137th SOW recruiting office. So not only does she help Airmen deploy, she helps create them as well.
