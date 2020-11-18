Best squad competition TLW2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Squads from across 25th Infantry Division compete in the Best Squad Competition on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Nov. 17-18, 2020. This competition is a part of the 79th Anniversary and Tropic Lightning Week 2020, which is a week long event that pits each battalion from across the division against each other in the hopes of winning the Guadalcanal Cup. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins)