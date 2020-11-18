Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best squad competition TLW2020

    HI, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2020

    Video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Squads from across 25th Infantry Division compete in the Best Squad Competition on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Nov. 17-18, 2020. This competition is a part of the 79th Anniversary and Tropic Lightning Week 2020, which is a week long event that pits each battalion from across the division against each other in the hopes of winning the Guadalcanal Cup. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2020
    Date Posted: 11.19.2020 17:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 773392
    VIRIN: 201119-A-EL257-001
    Filename: DOD_108070764
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: HI, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Best squad competition TLW2020, by SGT Ryan Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    25th Infantry Division
    25th ID
    Hawaii
    Readiness
    Training
    25th Inf. Div.
    Tropic Lightning
    Lethality
    Strike Hard
    TLW2020

