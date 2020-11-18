Squads from across 25th Infantry Division compete in the Best Squad Competition on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Nov. 17-18, 2020. This competition is a part of the 79th Anniversary and Tropic Lightning Week 2020, which is a week long event that pits each battalion from across the division against each other in the hopes of winning the Guadalcanal Cup. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2020 17:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|773392
|VIRIN:
|201119-A-EL257-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108070764
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Best squad competition TLW2020, by SGT Ryan Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
