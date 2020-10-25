Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines with CLR-37 build terrain model

    CAMP FUJI, JAPAN

    10.25.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Moises Rodriguez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Johnathan Hage, a tactics instructor with Tactical Readiness and Training platoon, Headquarters Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), and Miami, Florida, native, explains terrain models during a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation (MCCRE) at Camp Fuji, Japan, Oct. 25, 2020. MCCREs are conducted to ensure unit standardization and combat readiness in preparation for operational deployments. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2020
    Date Posted: 11.19.2020 21:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 773391
    VIRIN: 201025-M-LN574-228
    Filename: DOD_108070760
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: CAMP FUJI, JP 
    Hometown: MIAMI, FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines with CLR-37 build terrain model, by LCpl Moises Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    mapping
    Pacific
    Marine Logistics Group
    3rd Marine Expeditionary Force
    3rd MLG
    Terrain Model
    MCCRE
    Tactical Readiness and Training
    Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation

