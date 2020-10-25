U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Johnathan Hage, a tactics instructor with Tactical Readiness and Training platoon, Headquarters Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), and Miami, Florida, native, explains terrain models during a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation (MCCRE) at Camp Fuji, Japan, Oct. 25, 2020. MCCREs are conducted to ensure unit standardization and combat readiness in preparation for operational deployments. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2020 21:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|773391
|VIRIN:
|201025-M-LN574-228
|Filename:
|DOD_108070760
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|CAMP FUJI, JP
|Hometown:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines with CLR-37 build terrain model, by LCpl Moises Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
