    U.S. Marines with CLR-37 build terrain model

    CAMP FUJI, JAPAN

    10.25.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Moises Rodriguez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), build a terrain model during a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation (MCCRE) at Camp Fuji, Japan, Oct. 25, 2020. MCCREs are conducted to ensure unit standardization and combat readiness in preparation for operational deployments. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2020
    Date Posted: 11.19.2020 21:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 773388
    VIRIN: 201025-M-LN574-921
    Filename: DOD_108070751
    Length: 00:05:01
    Location: CAMP FUJI, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines with CLR-37 build terrain model, by LCpl Moises Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fuji
    CATC
    Terrain Model
    MCCRE
    Marine Corps Combat Readiness Exercise
    Combined Arms Training Center Fuji

