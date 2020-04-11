Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Soldiers Particapate in French Desert Commando Course

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    11.04.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Strobel 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    U.S. Army soldiers from Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) participate in the French Desert Commando Course (FDCC) combat training Nov. 4, 2020 at an undisclosed location in Djibouti. The two week FDCC teaches it's participants survival skills and combatives for desert terrain. (US Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Strobel)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.19.2020 23:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 773376
    VIRIN: 201104-F-DN249-0001
    Filename: DOD_108070556
    Length: 00:07:09
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 

    AFRICOM
    HOA
    French Military
    1CTCS
    Army
    Contact Training

