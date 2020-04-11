U.S. Army Soldiers Particapate in French Desert Commando Course

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/773376" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army soldiers from Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) participate in the French Desert Commando Course (FDCC) combat training Nov. 4, 2020 at an undisclosed location in Djibouti. The two week FDCC teaches it's participants survival skills and combatives for desert terrain. (US Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Strobel)