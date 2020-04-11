U.S. Army soldiers from Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) participate in the French Desert Commando Course (FDCC) combat training Nov. 4, 2020 at an undisclosed location in Djibouti. The two week FDCC teaches it's participants survival skills and combatives for desert terrain. (US Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Strobel)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2020 23:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|773376
|VIRIN:
|201104-F-DN249-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108070556
|Length:
|00:07:09
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Soldiers Particapate in French Desert Commando Course, by A1C Hannah Strobel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT