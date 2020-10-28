The Advanced Targeting and Lethality Aided System (ATLAS) is a joint effort between DEVCOM's C5ISR and Armaments Centers. It uses cutting-edge sensing technologies and emerging machine-learning algorithms to automate manual tasks during target acquisition, thus allowing tactical vehicle crews to engage three targets in the time it would normally take for them to engage one.
|10.28.2020
|11.19.2020 15:49
|Video Productions
|ABERDEEN, MD, US
