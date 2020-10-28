Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Advanced Targeting and Lethality Aided System (ATLAS)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ABERDEEN, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Video by Edric Thompson 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command C5ISR Center

    The Advanced Targeting and Lethality Aided System (ATLAS) is a joint effort between DEVCOM's C5ISR and Armaments Centers. It uses cutting-edge sensing technologies and emerging machine-learning algorithms to automate manual tasks during target acquisition, thus allowing tactical vehicle crews to engage three targets in the time it would normally take for them to engage one.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 11.19.2020 15:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 773369
    VIRIN: 201028-A-LD704-649
    Filename: DOD_108070529
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: ABERDEEN, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Advanced Targeting and Lethality Aided System (ATLAS), by Edric Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tanks
    engineering
    development
    research
    ATLAS
    sensors
    tactical vehicles
    target acquisition
    science and technology
    Soldiers
    targeting
    combat vehicles
    call for fire
    automation
    algorithm
    machine learning
    Advanced Targeting and Lethality Aided System

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT