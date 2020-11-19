Coast Guard medevacs man 160 miles east of Boston

Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod rescue air crews medevaced a 35-year-old fisherman off the 72-foot commercial fishing vessel Jennifer Anne, 160 miles east of Boston, November 19, 2020. The man suffered a minor lacerations and was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital for further care. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Cape Cod)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2020 15:24
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|BOSTON, MA, US
