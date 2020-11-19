Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs man 160 miles east of Boston

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Noel 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod rescue air crews medevaced a 35-year-old fisherman off the 72-foot commercial fishing vessel Jennifer Anne, 160 miles east of Boston, November 19, 2020. The man suffered a minor lacerations and was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital for further care. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Cape Cod)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2020
    Date Posted: 11.19.2020 15:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 773353
    VIRIN: 201119-G-IY621-1001
    Filename: DOD_108070494
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    TAGS

    Cape Cod
    SAR
    Search and Rescue
    USCG
    Massachusetts
    Coast Guard
    Boston
    ASCC

