    III Corps Command Team Announces Operation People First

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2020

    Video by Sgt. William Dickinson 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    III Corps command team Lt. Gen. Robert "Pat" White, commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Arthur "Cliff" Burgoyne Jr. announce the implementation of Operation People First.

    Date Taken: 11.11.2020
    Date Posted: 11.19.2020 14:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 773344
    VIRIN: 201111-A-VT875-434
    Filename: DOD_108070322
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III Corps Command Team Announces Operation People First, by SGT William Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    III Corps
    Phantom Warriors
    People First
    OPF
    OperationPeopleFirst
    Operation People First

