    Ft. Peck Inspection of a Butterfly Valve

    UNITED STATES

    11.19.2020

    Video by Frederick Hoyt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    Video of the Omaha District's Hydropower team's visit to Fort Peck to review an inspection of a butterfly valve in the power tunnel which brings water from Peck Lake to the turbines.

    Date Taken: 11.19.2020
    Date Posted: 11.19.2020 15:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 773342
    VIRIN: 201119-A-VM618-676
    Filename: DOD_108070289
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Ft. Peck Inspection of a Butterfly Valve, by Frederick Hoyt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    inspection
    safety
    USACE
    omaha
    Nebraska
    south dakota
    dam
    PAO
    district
    Peck
    hyrdopower

