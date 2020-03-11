U.S. Army Soldiers Particapate in French Desert Commando Course

U.S. Army soldiers from Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) participate in the French Desert Commando Course (FDCC) Nov. 3, 2020 at an undisclosed location in Djibouti. The two-week FDCC teaches it's participants survival skills and combatives for desert terrain. (US Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Strobel)
