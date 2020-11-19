Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Right Stuff - Carpenter

    UNITED STATES

    11.19.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Neal Uranga 

    Defense.gov         

    The Air Force and Department of Defense participated in the filming of “The Right Stuff” television series to showcase our contributions to the nation’s space program to a worldwide audience. We spoke to actor James Lafferty, who portrays astronaut Scott Carpenter in the series.

    Video by Air Force Tech. Sgt. Neal Uranga

