The Air Force and Department of Defense participated in the filming of “The Right Stuff” television series to showcase our contributions to the nation’s space program to a worldwide audience. We spoke to actor James Lafferty, who portrays astronaut Scott Carpenter in the series.
Video by Air Force Tech. Sgt. Neal Uranga
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2020 13:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|773331
|VIRIN:
|201119-F-AS331-789
|Filename:
|DOD_108069870
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Right Stuff - Carpenter, by TSgt Neal Uranga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT