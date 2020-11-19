Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dignified Transfer CW2 Marwan Ghabour Hanscom Air Force Base

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2020

    Video by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Dignified Transfer CW2 Marwan Ghabour Hanscom Air Force Base B roll.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2020
    Date Posted: 11.19.2020 12:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 773330
    VIRIN: 201119-F-JW594-187
    Filename: DOD_108069824
    Length: 00:17:04
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dignified Transfer CW2 Marwan Ghabour Hanscom Air Force Base, by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    dignified transfer
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    Hanscom Air Force Base
    funeral procession
    Hanscom AFB
    CW2 Marwan Ghabour

