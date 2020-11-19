Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Secretary of State, Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi Tour Golan Heights

    ISRAEL

    11.19.2020

    Video by Ziv Sokolov 

    U.S. Embassy Tel Aviv

    U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo and Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi visit Mount Bental on the Golan Heights, on November 19, 2020.

    Date Taken: 11.19.2020
    Date Posted: 11.19.2020 10:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 773320
    VIRIN: 201119-S-ZZ999-001
    Filename: DOD_108069350
    Length: 00:04:15
    Location: IL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Secretary of State, Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi Tour Golan Heights, by Ziv Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Iran
    Israel
    Middle East
    Syria
    US Secretary of State
    Hizballah
    Golan Heights
    Mike Pompeo
    Askenazi

