    Test and Evaluation leads the way

    FL, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2020

    926th Wing/Public Affairs

    Test pilots from the 84th Test and Evaluation Squadron, 926th Wing, were recently tasked with test firing the first ever Advanced Precision Kill Weapons System Two (APKWS-II) laser-guided rockets from the F-16, Nov. 12, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.

