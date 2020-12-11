Test pilots from the 84th Test and Evaluation Squadron, 926th Wing, were recently tasked with test firing the first ever Advanced Precision Kill Weapons System Two (APKWS-II) laser-guided rockets from the F-16, Nov. 12, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2020 10:19
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|773318
|VIRIN:
|201112-F-F3627-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108069314
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Test and Evaluation leads the way, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
