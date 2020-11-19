Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside AFIMSC Special Edition: Expeditionary Support and Innovation Directorate

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2020

    Video by Michael Briggs, Shannon Carabajal and James Truitt

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    In this special edition of Inside AFIMSC, we bring you an inside look at AFIMSC’s Expeditionary Support and Innovation Directorate and a few things they’re doing in support of installations and commanders in the field.

    Date Taken: 11.19.2020
    Date Posted: 11.19.2020 10:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 773314
    VIRIN: 201119-F-XX475-003
    Filename: DOD_108069292
    Length: 00:04:46
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Inside AFIMSC Special Edition: Expeditionary Support and Innovation Directorate, by Michael Briggs, Shannon Carabajal and James Truitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Innovation
    AFCEC
    AFIMSC
    Expeditionary Support Directorate

