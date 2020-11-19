CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti -- Safe driving on base and incident prevention is easy when following the rules of the road, Nov. 19, 2020. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natalia Murillo)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2020 08:41
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|773305
|VIRIN:
|201119-N-RF885-0001
|PIN:
|201119
|Filename:
|DOD_108069204
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CLDJ's Base Driving Safety Guidance, by PO2 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT