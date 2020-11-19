The Right Stuff - Glenn

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Air Force, with the Defense Department, participated in the filming of “The Right Stuff,” a television series that showcases the Air Force’s and Defense Department's contribution to our nation’s space program to a worldwide audience. We spoke to executive producer Jennifer Davisson and actor Patrick J. Adams, who portrays John Glenn.



Video by Army Staff Sgt. Almon Bate