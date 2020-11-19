The Air Force, with the Defense Department, participated in the filming of “The Right Stuff,” a television series that showcases the Air Force’s and Defense Department's contribution to our nation’s space program to a worldwide audience. We spoke to executive producer Jennifer Davisson and actor Patrick J. Adams, who portrays John Glenn.
Video by Army Staff Sgt. Almon Bate
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2020 08:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|773301
|VIRIN:
|201119-A-UG630-915
|Filename:
|DOD_108069193
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Right Stuff - Glenn, by SSG Almon Bate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT