    The Right Stuff - Glenn

    UNITED STATES

    11.19.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Almon Bate 

    Defense.gov         

    The Air Force, with the Defense Department, participated in the filming of “The Right Stuff,” a television series that showcases the Air Force’s and Defense Department's contribution to our nation’s space program to a worldwide audience. We spoke to executive producer Jennifer Davisson and actor Patrick J. Adams, who portrays John Glenn.

    Video by Army Staff Sgt. Almon Bate

    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Right Stuff - Glenn, by SSG Almon Bate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    space
    Air Force
    DGOV
    Featured Videos
    Space Force

