    The PHEO Forum - Safe Dental Services

    ITALY

    11.19.2020

    Video by Christina Clarke 

    Naval Hospital - Naples

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that COVID-19 is commonly spread between people who are in close contact with one another (within 6 feet for greater than 15 total minutes). It spreads through respiratory droplets or small particles, such as those in aerosols, produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, sings, talks, or breathes. This risk is heightened in a dental care environment that utilizes aerosolizing procedures for routine care and cleanings. To minimize the exposure to staff and patients, U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Naples dental services have postponed many routine and elective procedures, including cleanings. Dr. Parenteau and Dr. Hilley explain the science behind this decision and how it will help keep our Naples bubble safe!

    Location: IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The PHEO Forum - Safe Dental Services, by Christina Clarke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

