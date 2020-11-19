The PHEO Forum - Safe Dental Services

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that COVID-19 is commonly spread between people who are in close contact with one another (within 6 feet for greater than 15 total minutes). It spreads through respiratory droplets or small particles, such as those in aerosols, produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, sings, talks, or breathes. This risk is heightened in a dental care environment that utilizes aerosolizing procedures for routine care and cleanings. To minimize the exposure to staff and patients, U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Naples dental services have postponed many routine and elective procedures, including cleanings. Dr. Parenteau and Dr. Hilley explain the science behind this decision and how it will help keep our Naples bubble safe!
