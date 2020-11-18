U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Dalton Stahl, Paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, talks about marksmanship training at Cao Malnisio Range, Pordenone, Italy, Nov. 18, 2020, under Covid-19 prevention conditions. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2020 06:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|773295
|VIRIN:
|201118-A-DO858-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108069160
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|PORDENONE, IT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marksmanship Training 18 Nov 2020, by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
