    Marksmanship Training 18 Nov 2020

    PORDENONE, ITALY

    11.18.2020

    Video by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Dalton Stahl, Paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, talks about marksmanship training at Cao Malnisio Range, Pordenone, Italy, Nov. 18, 2020, under Covid-19 prevention conditions. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility.  (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2020
    Date Posted: 11.19.2020 06:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 773295
    VIRIN: 201118-A-DO858-0001
    Filename: DOD_108069160
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: PORDENONE, IT 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marksmanship Training 18 Nov 2020, by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

