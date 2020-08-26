From the icy waters of the Murmansk Run, to the tropical waters of the Pacific and Indian Oceans, American merchant mariners delivered vital war material required to secure an allied victory in World War II.
More than 250,000 members of the American Merchant Marine served their country, with more than 8,000 mariners killed at sea, 12,000 wounded, hundreds being detained as prisoners of war and 800 U.S. merchant ships being sunk or damaged.
In the final moments of World War II, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower said, “When final victory is ours, there is no organization that will share its credit more deservedly than the Merchant Marine."
At Military Sealift Command, we honor the strategic importance and the greatness of our U.S. merchant marines.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2020 05:51
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|773293
|VIRIN:
|200826-N-OI330-501
|Filename:
|DOD_108069158
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Merchant Mariners During World War II, by Travis Weger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT