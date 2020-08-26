Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Merchant Mariners During World War II

    UNITED STATES

    08.26.2020

    Video by Travis Weger 

    Military Sealift Command, Europe and Africa

    From the icy waters of the Murmansk Run, to the tropical waters of the Pacific and Indian Oceans, American merchant mariners delivered vital war material required to secure an allied victory in World War II.

    More than 250,000 members of the American Merchant Marine served their country, with more than 8,000 mariners killed at sea, 12,000 wounded, hundreds being detained as prisoners of war and 800 U.S. merchant ships being sunk or damaged.

    In the final moments of World War II, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower said, “When final victory is ours, there is no organization that will share its credit more deservedly than the Merchant Marine."

    At Military Sealift Command, we honor the strategic importance and the greatness of our U.S. merchant marines.

