    Merchant Mariners at Military Sealift Command

    UNITED STATES

    07.24.2020

    Video by Travis Weger 

    Military Sealift Command, Europe and Africa

    Merchant Mariners have been essential to American economic prosperity since the founding of our nation.

    At Military Sealift Command, we employ more than 5,000 merchant mariners to operate our core fleet, with hundreds more employed on contract operated ships in support of our nation's transportation requirements and special mission needs.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2020
    Date Posted: 11.19.2020 05:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 773292
    VIRIN: 200724-N-OI330-349
    Filename: DOD_108069157
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Merchant Mariners at Military Sealift Command, by Travis Weger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Military Sealift Command
    U.S. Navy
    Merchant Mariners
    MSCEURAF

