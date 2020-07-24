Merchant Mariners at Military Sealift Command

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Merchant Mariners have been essential to American economic prosperity since the founding of our nation.



At Military Sealift Command, we employ more than 5,000 merchant mariners to operate our core fleet, with hundreds more employed on contract operated ships in support of our nation's transportation requirements and special mission needs.