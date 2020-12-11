Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corpsmen Cold Weather TCCC

    NORWAY

    11.12.2020

    Video by Cpl. Andrew Smith 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Navy Sailors with Marine Rotational Force Europe 21.1 (MRF-E), Marine Forces Europe and Africa (MFEA), participate in practical application of cold weather tactical combat casualty care (TCCC), in Setermoen, Norway, Nov. 12, 2020. The intention of cold weather TCCC was to ensure all Corpsmen are equipped with the proper training and knowledge to treat any possible casualty in a cold weather environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Andrew Smith)

    Date Taken: 11.12.2020
    Date Posted: 11.19.2020 08:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 773291
    VIRIN: 201112-M-FQ572-1001
    Filename: DOD_108069154
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: NO

