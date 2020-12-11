Corpsmen Cold Weather TCCC

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Sailors with Marine Rotational Force Europe 21.1 (MRF-E), Marine Forces Europe and Africa (MFEA), participate in practical application of cold weather tactical combat casualty care (TCCC), in Setermoen, Norway, Nov. 12, 2020. The intention of cold weather TCCC was to ensure all Corpsmen are equipped with the proper training and knowledge to treat any possible casualty in a cold weather environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Andrew Smith)