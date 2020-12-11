Corpsmen Cold Weather TCCC

U.S. Navy Sailors with Marine Rotational Force Europe 21.1 (MRF-E), Marine Forces Europe and Africa (MFEA), participate in practical application of cold weather tactical combat casualty care (TCCC), in Setermoen, Norway, Nov. 12, 2020. The intention of cold weather TCCC was to ensure all Corpsmen are equipped with the proper training and knowledge to treat any possible casualty in a cold weather environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Andrew Smith)
|11.12.2020
|11.19.2020 08:24
|B-Roll
|773291
|201112-M-FQ572-1001
|DOD_108069154
|00:02:40
|NO
|1
|1
|0
