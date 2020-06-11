The 100th Air Refueling Wing promotes the RAF Mildenhall base app. There are many features of the app to include a base directory, base map, resiliency agencies and more. The app can easily be downloaded off of any app store.
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2020 05:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|773287
|VIRIN:
|201106-F-SQ340-328
|Filename:
|DOD_108069147
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 100th Air Refueling Wing App Promo, by A1C Antonia Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
