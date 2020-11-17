Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ship's Master at MSC

    GAETA, ITALY

    11.17.2020

    Video by Travis Weger 

    Military Sealift Command, Europe and Africa

    Capt. David Gommo, Master of USNS Yuma (T-EPF 8), explains the capabilities of Expeditionary Fast Transport ships, how MSC ships are manned and how his vessel supports the joint warfighter.

    Date Taken: 11.17.2020
    Date Posted: 11.19.2020 05:26
    Location: GAETA, IT 

    This work, Ship's Master at MSC, by Travis Weger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Military Sealift Command
    USNS Yuma
    MSCEURAF
    Ship's Master

