Marine Transportation Specialist at MSC

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/773285" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Marine Transportation Specialist John Myhre explains the value of Military Sealift Command while conducting cargo operations with U.S. Army Surface Deployment and Distribution Command in Rotterdam, Netherlands.



M/V ARC Endurance, a contracted roll-on/roll-off vessel with MSC, was in port for one of several deliveries throughout Europe for operation Atlantic Resolve, which is the rotation of U.S. Army gear from the U.S. to Europe.