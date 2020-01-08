Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Transportation Specialist at MSC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS

    08.01.2020

    Video by Travis Weger 

    Military Sealift Command, Europe and Africa

    Marine Transportation Specialist John Myhre explains the value of Military Sealift Command while conducting cargo operations with U.S. Army Surface Deployment and Distribution Command in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

    M/V ARC Endurance, a contracted roll-on/roll-off vessel with MSC, was in port for one of several deliveries throughout Europe for operation Atlantic Resolve, which is the rotation of U.S. Army gear from the U.S. to Europe.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2020
    Date Posted: 11.19.2020 05:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 773285
    VIRIN: 200801-N-OI330-082
    Filename: DOD_108069139
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: ROTTERDAM, NL 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Transportation Specialist at MSC, by Travis Weger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SDDC
    Military Sealift Command
    MSCEURAF
    Marine Transportation Specialist

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT