Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Mountain Home Arrival B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.15.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Darby Arnold 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    Members from Mountain Home arrive to the 332 AEW for aviation swap out.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2020
    Date Posted: 11.19.2020 04:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 773283
    VIRIN: 201015-F-GV306-319
    Filename: DOD_108069129
    Length: 00:04:58
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mountain Home Arrival B-Roll, by SSgt Darby Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    airmen

    deployed

    deploy

    air

    wing

    expeditionary

    AEW

    mountain home

    airman

    aviation

    deployment

    332

    swap

    TAGS

    airmen
    out
    deployed
    deploy
    air
    wing
    expeditionary
    AEW
    mountain home
    airman
    aviation
    deployment
    332
    swap

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT