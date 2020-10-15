Members from Mountain Home arrive to the 332 AEW for aviation swap out.
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2020 04:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|773283
|VIRIN:
|201015-F-GV306-319
|Filename:
|DOD_108069129
|Length:
|00:04:58
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Mountain Home Arrival B-Roll, by SSgt Darby Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT