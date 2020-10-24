Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DFAC Tear Down B-Roll

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.24.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Darby Arnold 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    Members from the 332 AEW CE squadron, along with FSS, tear down the old flight line dining facility.

    Date Taken: 10.24.2020
    Date Posted: 11.19.2020 04:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 773282
    VIRIN: 201024-F-GV306-162
    Filename: DOD_108069112
    Length: 00:03:45
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DFAC Tear Down B-Roll, by SSgt Darby Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    airmen

    deployed

    deploy

    air

    wing

    expeditionary

    civil

    AEW

    facility

    dining

    DFAC

    airman

    deployment

    CE

    break

    332

    down

    FSS

    tear

