Members from the 332 AEW CE squadron, along with FSS, tear down the old flight line dining facility.
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2020 04:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|773282
|VIRIN:
|201024-F-GV306-162
|Filename:
|DOD_108069112
|Length:
|00:03:45
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DFAC Tear Down B-Roll, by SSgt Darby Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT