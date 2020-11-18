Series featuring the numerous sections that make up the postal operations of the Northside Post Office on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov 18, 2020. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Noah D. Coger)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2020 03:52
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|773281
|VIRIN:
|201118-F-AL900-132
|Filename:
|DOD_108069108
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Get to know Ramstein Air Base: Northside Post Office (Postal Service Center), by SrA Noah Coger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT