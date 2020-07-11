Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Integrated Combat Turn B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.07.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Darby Arnold 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    Members from the 332 AEW practice Integrated Combat Turns (ICT) in the rain.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2020
    Date Posted: 11.19.2020 03:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 773279
    VIRIN: 201107-F-GV306-787
    Filename: DOD_108069098
    Length: 00:04:06
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Integrated Combat Turn B-Roll, by SSgt Darby Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    airmen
    combat
    deployed
    deploy
    rain
    air
    wing
    expeditionary
    AEW
    exercise
    airman
    deployment
    332
    turns
    integrated

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT