Members from the 332 AEW practice Integrated Combat Turns (ICT) in the rain.
|11.07.2020
|11.19.2020 03:23
|B-Roll
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, Integrated Combat Turn B-Roll, by SSgt Darby Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
